Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 38,563 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 38,563 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.97.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

