Q1 Earnings Estimate for Progressive Issued By William Blair

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.46.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $225.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $217.20 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

In other Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,778 shares of company stock valued at $31,683,756 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 900.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

