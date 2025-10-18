Q3 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $65.02 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 23.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,188 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2,603.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 411,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $3,847,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

