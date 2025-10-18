QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) Shares Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 12,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 183,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

QT Imaging Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

QT Imaging Company Profile

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast.

