Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 96.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 92.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 308,635 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after purchasing an additional 173,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 162.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 91,312 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 1,700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total value of $228,990.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,881.20. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $134,640.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $12,494,337.68. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,365 shares of company stock worth $5,170,053. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of QLYS opened at $126.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.Qualys’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

