QuantumScape Corporation $QS Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 2,086.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 660.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 333.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $43,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on QS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.88.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 176,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,457.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,445,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,045.20. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 157,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,446,056.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 348,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,943.20. The trade was a 31.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,327,870 shares of company stock worth $26,819,135. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:QS opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

