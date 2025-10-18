Rayonier Inc. $RYN Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 223.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 54.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rayonier by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RYN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.