Reviewing FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX) and Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF)

Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Free Report) and FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Allied World Assurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of FG Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Allied World Assurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of FG Nexus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied World Assurance and FG Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied World Assurance 0 0 0 0 0.00 FG Nexus 1 0 2 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

FG Nexus has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.58%. Given FG Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FG Nexus is more favorable than Allied World Assurance.

This table compares Allied World Assurance and FG Nexus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FG Nexus $17.35 million 0.28 -$1.15 million N/A N/A

Allied World Assurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FG Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares Allied World Assurance and FG Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A FG Nexus N/A -30.02% -14.24%

Summary

FG Nexus beats Allied World Assurance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied World Assurance

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. The Global Markets Insurance segment includes all of the Company’s direct insurance operations outside of North America. The Company’s reinsurance segment includes the reinsurance of property, general casualty, professional liability, specialty lines and property catastrophe coverage’s written by other reinsurance companies. The Company leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States for the operation of its North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance segments.

About FG Nexus

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

