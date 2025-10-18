Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.79 Billion Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,975,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209,490 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 6.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,787,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

