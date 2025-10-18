Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.2222.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roblox to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,048,565.10. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 366,876 shares of company stock worth $47,485,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Roblox by 56.5% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 69.9% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Trading Down 1.2%

RBLX opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

