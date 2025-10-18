Roth Capital Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $100.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COP. Melius Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of COP stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $115.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

