Roth Capital Lowers Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

