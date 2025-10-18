Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 522,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,301,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
About Ryde Group
Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
