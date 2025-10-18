Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

