Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

