Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday.

Scor Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Scor had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Scor will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

