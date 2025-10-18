Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 72,900 shares, a growth of 212.9% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AIHS stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 211.61% and a negative net margin of 95.43%.The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIHS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Senmiao Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senmiao Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

