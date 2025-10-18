Sezzle Inc. $SEZL Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sezzle by 96,725.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 649.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 4,731.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 38,375 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,040. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,505. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,220. 49.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 8.70.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 102.90% and a net margin of 28.13%.The company had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

