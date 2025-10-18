SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.29. 48,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 13,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Get SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF alerts:

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.82.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF ( NASDAQ:GINX Free Report ) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 1.88% of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.