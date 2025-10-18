SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.29. 48,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 13,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.82.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile
The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- This AI Chip Giant Could Be the Market’s Next Big Winner
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Broadcom Inks OpenAI Deal: Why It’s A Huge Win for AVGO Stock
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Institutions Are Fueling CrowdStrike’s Next Leg Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.