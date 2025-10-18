Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Decreases By 71.3%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 693,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 275.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 4.88% of Amesite worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amesite in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Amesite Stock Down 1.5%

AMST opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. Amesite has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 3,258.56% and a negative return on equity of 145.01%.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

See Also

