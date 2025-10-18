Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Grows By 280.5%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,300 shares, an increase of 280.5% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ARBB opened at $6.49 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARB IOT Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ARB IOT Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARB IOT Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

