Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 81,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 51,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 49.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the first quarter worth $276,000.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

