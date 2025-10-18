Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.8% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

FUN stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.71. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $930.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

