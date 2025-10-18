SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.