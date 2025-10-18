STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF (NASDAQ:APED) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF (NASDAQ:APED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:APED opened at $18.45 on Friday. STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF (NASDAQ:APED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 90.48% of STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF Company Profile

The STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF (APED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through concentrated exposure to MSTR and COIN. The actively managed ETF targets 200% exposure to the two companies believed to be pillars of crypto.

