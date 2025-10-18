SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.84. 2,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Get SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 alerts:

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.