SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.84. 2,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%.
About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026
gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.
