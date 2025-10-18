Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $45.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

