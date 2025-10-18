Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.40.

JPM opened at $297.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

