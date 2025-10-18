Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

Thai Oil Public Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

Thai Oil Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.1729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 352.0%. Thai Oil Public’s payout ratio is presently 96.52%.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.