The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 45.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBBK. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,480. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 141,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $9,156,250.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 816,443 shares in the company, valued at $52,938,164.12. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $157,786 and have sold 322,841 shares valued at $20,990,025. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

