The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Stock Holdings Lifted by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $70.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,732,705.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,987.92. This represents a 63.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,379.28. This trade represents a 64.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

