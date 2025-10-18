Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 5,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 74,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Titan Medical Stock Down 1.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.26.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

