Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QTR Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.4% in the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 44,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 338,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 128,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $174,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80,997 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.97. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

