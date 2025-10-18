Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,214 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 292,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $207,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. Barclays increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

