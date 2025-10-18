Truist Financial Corp Acquires 439 Shares of QIAGEN N.V. $QGEN

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 3,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,934 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in QIAGEN by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,191,000 after buying an additional 2,656,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,621 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $44,078,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,463,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. QIAGEN N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

QIAGEN ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. QIAGEN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price target on QIAGEN and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

