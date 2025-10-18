Truist Financial Corp Acquires 7,303 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,328 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,995 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 305,740 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,027 shares of the airline’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

