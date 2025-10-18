Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 13,057 Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 343,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 79,710 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $31.29 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $353,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,665.96. This trade represents a 38.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sujoda Management, Llc bought 441,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800,116.15. This represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,255,900. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMKR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

