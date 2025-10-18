Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 6,423 Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lineage by 170.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lineage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Lineage Stock Down 2.9%

LINE opened at $39.85 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $79.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of -0.23.

Lineage Announces Dividend

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lineage from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lineage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lineage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,249.35. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $338,878.35. This represents a 80.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $499,231.80. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,573.92. This trade represents a 19.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,752 in the last three months. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Stories

