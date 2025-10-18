Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hayward were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $192,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 51.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 99.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,311.50. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,455.80. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hayward Stock Down 0.1%

HAYW stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

