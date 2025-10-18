Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in 89BIO $ETNB

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in 89BIO were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 89BIO by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,889,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,598,000 after buying an additional 5,714,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 89BIO by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,163,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in 89BIO by 406.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after buying an additional 1,742,299 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in 89BIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,199,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 89BIO during the 1st quarter valued at $11,273,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETNB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered 89BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 89BIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89BIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 89BIO has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.27.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

