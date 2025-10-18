Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,283 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 87.6% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 646.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

HST opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

