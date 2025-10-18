Truist Financial Corp Buys 14,713 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II $PML

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 266,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 378,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 196,763 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121,269 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 111,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 844.4% during the first quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 106,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 95,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $7.87 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

