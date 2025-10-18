Truist Financial Corp Buys New Position in Fluor Corporation $FLR

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,073 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 4,097.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,568 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 962,382 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,838,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,308,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. Fluor Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLR

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.