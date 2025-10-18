Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 2,762 Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30,191.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.78.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.10 million, a P/E ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

