Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 6,262 iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARTY. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,806,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,241,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,974,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,670,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,980,000.

ARTY stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

