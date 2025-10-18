Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 7,424 Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

