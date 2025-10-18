Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,558,753 shares in the company, valued at $28,057,554. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,659.54. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,363 shares of company stock worth $4,659,478 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 5.5%
QBTS opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- This AI Chip Giant Could Be the Market’s Next Big Winner
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Broadcom Inks OpenAI Deal: Why It’s A Huge Win for AVGO Stock
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Institutions Are Fueling CrowdStrike’s Next Leg Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.