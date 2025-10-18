Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 48,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 54.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Veracyte and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 8,349 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $300,730.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 92,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,724.82. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Stapley sold 7,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $233,153.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 334,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,565.85. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $610,799. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $35.83 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.58 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

