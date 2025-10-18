Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 588.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $98.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

