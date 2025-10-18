Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1,332.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

